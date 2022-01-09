Algeria Sonatrach's energy exports rose to $34.5 bln in 2021 - executive

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Algeria's state oil and gas producer Sonatrach increased exports to $34.5 billion in 2021 from $20 billion in 2020, on the back of higher energy prices, state radio said on Sunday, citing an interview with the company's vice-president for strategy and planning, Rachid Zerdani.

