World Markets

Algeria Sonatrach's energy exports rose to $34.5 bln in 2021 - executive

Contributor
Maher Chmaytelli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA

Algeria's state oil and gas producer Sonatrach increased exports to $34.5 billion in 2021 from $20 billion in 2020, on the back of higher energy prices, state radio said on Sunday, citing an interview with the company's vice-president for strategy and planning, Rachid Zerdani.

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Algeria's state oil and gas producer Sonatrach increased exports to $34.5 billion in 2021 from $20 billion in 2020, on the back of higher energy prices, state radio said on Sunday, citing an interview with the company's vice-president for strategy and planning, Rachid Zerdani.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Maher.Chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular