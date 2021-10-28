US Markets

Algeria says OPEC+ output hike in December should not exceed 0.4 mln bpd

Hamid Ould Ahmed Reuters
A crude oil production increase by OPEC+ in December should not exceed 400,000 barrels per day because of uncertainties and risks, Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said on Thursday.

"The situation of the oil market indicates that the increase in December of the production of the member countries of OPEC+ should not exceed 400,000 barrels per day," state news agency APS quoted him as saying.

OPEC+ agreed in July to boost production by 400,000 bpd a month until at least April 22, but the group has been facing calls from big consumers for extra supplies.

OPEC+ "should continue to act protectively, taking into account that risks and uncertainties remain high," Arkab said.

