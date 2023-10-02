News & Insights

World Markets

Algeria says Niger accepts its mediation in resolving political crisis

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

October 02, 2023 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by Omar Abdel-Razek and Clauda Tanios for Reuters ->

ALGIERS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Niger has accepted Algeria's offer of mediation to help resolve its political crisis, Algerian state TV reported on Monday.

Algeria, which shares a border with Niger, has proposed an initiative involving a six-month transition period in Niger led by a civilian. Members of Niger's presidential guard seized power there in July and established junta.

Algeria received Niger's official notification of its acceptance of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's mediation initiative, the foreign ministry said in a statement read out on state television.

(Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razek and Clauda Tanios Editing by Gareth Jones)

((Clauda.Tanios@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.