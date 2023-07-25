News & Insights

World Markets

Algeria says it has contained a fire raging in its forests -state TV

Credit: REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA

July 25, 2023 — 07:55 pm EDT

Written by Muhammad Al Gebaly for Reuters ->

Adds background

CAIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - Algeria has managed to contain the bush fire that has been raging in its forests, the country's state TV reported on Wednesday.

Wildfires swept across regions of Algeria, as a heatwave spread across north Africa and southern Europe, claiming the lives of at least 34 people, including 10 soldiers, and forced about 1,500 people to evacuate their homes.

A major heatwave is sweeping across North Africa, with temperatures of 49 Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) recorded in some cities in neighbouring Tunisia.

(Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Tom Hogue)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.