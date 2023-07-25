Algeria says it has contained a fire raging in its forests -state TV

Adds background

CAIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - Algeria has managed to contain the bush fire that has been raging in its forests, the country's state TV reported on Wednesday.

Wildfires swept across regions of Algeria, as a heatwave spread across north Africa and southern Europe, claiming the lives of at least 34 people, including 10 soldiers, and forced about 1,500 people to evacuate their homes.

A major heatwave is sweeping across North Africa, with temperatures of 49 Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) recorded in some cities in neighbouring Tunisia.

