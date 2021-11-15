Algeria said to postpone talks in wheat tender to Tuesday -traders

Adds detail from paragraph 5

HAMBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have suspended negotiations in its international tender to buy milling wheat with talks to resume on Tuesday morning, European traders said on Monday.

No purchase has yet been reported, traders said.

The tender had closed on Monday with offers having to remain valid until Tuesday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes, but Algeria often buys considerably more in its tenders than the nominal volume sought.

"There seems to be several reasons for the delay but a major problem is that the tender was only issued on Saturday and a Monday deadline for price offer submission was too early to get enough participation from Russian and Argentine exporters," one trader said.

"Time was also too short to get the freight (ocean shipping) for offers to be organised for European offers."

A copy of the tender seen by Reuters said the bug (insect) damage limit had been increased to 1% maximum from 0.5% in previous tenders.

Relaxing the bug damage requirement would assist offers of Russian wheat in the tender and has long been requested by Russian wheat exporters.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France.

A previous relaxation of the bug damage limit in late 2020 allowed Russian wheat to realistically gain entry into Algeria’s tenders. But Russian wheat has still struggled to make inroads into the lucrative market partly because of generally higher bug damage content than EU wheat.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by David Evans)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.