Algeria said to have bought corn in tender, volume unclear - traders

HAMBURG, June 12 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought an unknown volume of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender for up to 140,000 tonnes which closed on Thursday, European traders said on Monday.

It was believed to have been purchased at around $260 a tonne c&f and would be sourced from optional origins. Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Corn shipment was sought in four 35,000 tonne consignments: one for immediate shipment by June 30 at the latest and the others for shipment between July 1-15, July 15-31 and Aug. 1-15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.