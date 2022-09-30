Algeria said to have bought about 300,000 T wheat, mainly Russian

Recasts with estimate of total bought at 300,000 tonnes, mainly Russian origin

HAMBURG/PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought about 300,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said on Friday.

The purchase was expected to be largely sourced from Russia, although technically supplies are optional origin, they said.

Talks had continued on Friday but it was unclear if more had been bought. Most traders on Friday estimated the tonnage bought at about 300,000 tonnes, above most earlier assessments of 150,000 to 200,00 tonnes.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris, editing by Grant McCool)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.