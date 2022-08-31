Algeria said to buy Russian wheat in tender for shipment to 2 ports - traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has bought an unknown volume of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, and was limited to shipment to two Algerian ports, European traders said on Wednesday.

The purchase was expected to be sourced from Russia, although technically supplies are optional origin, they said.

Estimates of the purchase price on Wednesday remained around $364 to $365 a tonne cost and freight (c&f) included, the same level as initially assessed on Tuesday night.

“I think Russian wheat was offered at about $10 to $15 a tonne cheaper than EU wheat,” one trader said. “I would not expect the EU to have a chance this time.”

Traders said the volume bought was still unclear although said to be relatively small. One trader said under 100,000 tonnes was purchased, the tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes.

The requirement to ship only to the Algerian ports of Mostaganem and or Tenes had indicated that only a small purchase was planned, traders said. More detailed assessments of prices and tonnage bought are still possible later.

The wheat was sought for shipment in four periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Sept. 21-30, Oct. 1-10, Oct. 11-20 and Oct. 21-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France. Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris, editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.