CAIRO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Algeria has rejected on Tuesday the European decision on a gas price cap saying it is a unilateral move that could disturb the market stability, Energy minister Mohamed Arkab said.

Algeria's gas exports mainly to Europe have reached 56 billion cubic meters in 2022.

(Reporting by Lamina Chikhi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

