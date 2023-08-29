News & Insights

Algeria proposes transition to resolve Niger crisis

August 29, 2023 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by Lamine Chikhi for Reuters ->

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Algeria is proposing an initiative to resolve the political crisis in neighbouring Niger with a six-month transition period led by a civilian, Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf said on Tuesday.

