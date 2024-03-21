Algeria president sets presidential election for Sept 7

adds background

ALGIERS, March 21 (Reuters) - Algeria's president Abdelmadjid Tebboune has decided to hold presidential election on Sept. 7, the presidency said on Thursday.

Tebboune was elected in December 2019 for a five-year term and can run for a second and final term, according to the Algerian constitution. Last year, parliament members urged him to do so.

He has not officially announced his candidacy yet.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Enas Alashray; writing by Tarek Amara, Editing by Hugh Lawson)

