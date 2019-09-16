Algeria names Abderrahmane Bouchahda as head of state grain agency

Adds background

ALGIERS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Algeria has named Abderrahmane Bouchahda as the new chief of its grains agency OAIC, the presidency said on Monday, two months after the suspension of his predecessor over corruption allegations.

Bouchahda, previously a senior official at OAIC, takes over the role with immediate effect.

Former chief Mohamed Belabdi was removed from the role in mid-July when he came under a judicial investigation over allegations of "inflating bills and making false statements".

His suspension was followed with the closure of 45 grain mills in relation to the same anti-graft investigation.

Algeria is one of the world's largest grain importers, and OAIC has a monopoly over wheat purchases from abroad through international tenders.

The North African country has been trying to cut grain imports as part of an attempt to reduce spending on goods purchases.

