World Markets

Algeria must double wheat output, president says

February 28, 2023 — 10:47 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

ALGERIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Algeria must double wheat output to reduce dependency on imports, President Abdulmadjid Tebboune said on Tuesday, partly by raising yields to 3 tonnes per hectare from the current 2 tonnes per hectare.

One of the world's biggest wheat importers, Algeria pays an estimated $2.8 billion a year to bring in about 9 million tonnes of the grain, official figures show.

Tebboune said that disruptions to global grain markets showed that countries could not be truly independent without producing their own wheat.

Algeria's produced 3.5 million tonnes of wheat in 2022, Agriculture Ministry figures show.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi Editing by Angus McDowall and David Goodman )

((angus.mcdowall@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: angus.mcdowall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.