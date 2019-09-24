World Markets

Algeria jails two ex-intelligence chiefs for 15 yrs -media

Contributor
Hamid Ould Ahmed Reuters
Published

A military court in Algeria on Wednesday jailed for 15 years two former intelligence chiefs, the brother of a former president and the leader of a political party for "conspiring against the army", private television channels said.

ALGIERS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A military court in Algeria on Wednesday jailed for 15 years

two former intelligence chiefs, the brother of a former president and the leader of a political party for "conspiring against the army", private television channels said.

The court in Blida, south of Algiers, the capital, also handed a 20-year jail sentence to a former defence minister in absentia, Ennahar TV said.

The two ex-intelligence chiefs, Mohamed Mediene and Bachir Tartag, the former president's brother, Said Bouteflika, and Louisa Hanoune, leader of the Workers Party, were arrested in May, weeks after mass protests broke out to demand the departure of the ruling elite.

The protests forced then president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down in April, and demonstrators now seek the removal of the remaining symbols of the old guard.

(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((hamid.ouldahmed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular