Algeria issues wheat tender for shipment to small ports -traders

Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy milling wheat for shipment to one or both of Mostaganem and Tenes, two small ports, suggesting a limited volume may be purchased, traders said on Sunday.

The optional-origin tender specified possible shipment dates covering all of July and August if wheat is sourced from main supplier regions including Europe, with shipment required one month earlier if wheat comes from South America or Australia, the traders said.

They added that the bidding deadline is on Tuesday.

