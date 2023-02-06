Algeria issues two tenders to buy 50,000 tonnes soft milling wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued two international tenders to buy soft milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The tenders both sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes but Algeria often buys considerably more in its tenders than the nominal volume sought.

The first tender sought wheat for loading in all usual ports. The wheat is sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: April 1-15 and April 16-30.

If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

The second tender sought wheat to the two ports of Mostaganem and Tenes only between March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30. A relatively smaller purchase in the two-port tender is generally expected.

The deadline for submission of price offers in both tenders is Tuesday, Feb. 7, with offers having to remain valid until Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

