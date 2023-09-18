News & Insights

World Markets

Algeria issues tenders to buy milling wheat and barley -traders

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

September 18, 2023 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Algerian state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to purchase milling wheat, with shipment sought in different periods between mid-November and end-December for main supply origins, European traders said on Monday.

The agency has also called a tender to buy barley for shipment in November and December, the traders said, adding that the bidding deadline in both tenders was on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.