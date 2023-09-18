Algeria issues tenders to buy milling wheat and barley -traders

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Algerian state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to purchase milling wheat, with shipment sought in different periods between mid-November and end-December for main supply origins, European traders said on Monday.

The agency has also called a tender to buy barley for shipment in November and December, the traders said, adding that the bidding deadline in both tenders was on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.