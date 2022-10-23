US Markets

Algeria issues tender to buy soft wheat for shipment to two ports only - traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy soft milling wheat for shipment to two ports only, European traders said on Sunday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes but the shipment to two ports generally indicates a small purchase is planned, traders said.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, Oct. 25, with offers having to remain valid until Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The wheat is sought for shipment in several periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Nov. 16-30, Dec. 1-15 and Dec. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

The wheat should be unloaded in the ports of Mostaganem and/or Tenes. Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

