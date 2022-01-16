World Markets

Algeria hikes purchase price of wheat and barley from farmers

Contributor
Ahmad Elhamy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Algeria will raise the purchase price of wheat and barley from local farmers to encourage production and achieve food security, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

CAIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Algeria will raise the purchase price of wheat and barley from local farmers to encourage production and achieve food security, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

The price for durum will increase to 6,000 dinars ($43.08) per quintal (100 kg) from 4,500 dinars, and soft wheat will fetch 5,000 dinars per quintal instead of 3,500 dinars.

The state will buy barley from local farmers for 3,400 dinars per quintal, up from 2,500 dinars previously.

($1 = 139.2680 Algerian dinars)

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((ahmad.elhamy@thomsonreuters.com; +201023399104; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.elhamy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular