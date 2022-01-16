Algeria hikes purchase price of wheat and barley from farmers

CAIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Algeria will raise the purchase price of wheat and barley from local farmers to encourage production and achieve food security, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

The price for durum will increase to 6,000 dinars ($43.08) per quintal (100 kg) from 4,500 dinars, and soft wheat will fetch 5,000 dinars per quintal instead of 3,500 dinars.

The state will buy barley from local farmers for 3,400 dinars per quintal, up from 2,500 dinars previously.

($1 = 139.2680 Algerian dinars)

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

