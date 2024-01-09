News & Insights

Algeria held oil and gas investment talks with ExxonMobil

January 09, 2024 — 01:06 pm EST

ALGIERS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Algerian energy minister Mohamed Arkab has discussed oil and gas investments in Algeria with the U.S. oil major ExxonMobil XOM.N, an energy ministry statement said on Tuesday.

A deal is expected to be reached in the next few days, the statement added.

Algeria is pushing hard to boost its oil and gas output, it expects ExxonMobil and other American companies to invest in its energy sector as Occidental has already done.

Algeria’s oil production is at around 1 million, and its gas at 106 billion cubic meters per year, according to figures released by Sonatrach.

ExxonMobil was not immediately available for a comment.

