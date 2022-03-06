Algeria has enough grain reserves until year-end -APS

CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - The Algerian agriculture minister said on Sunday that Algeria has enough grain reserves to last until the end of the year, the state news agency APS reported.

"Algeria has taken all precautions to ensure that the national market is covered and fully satisfying all citizens needs for grains ... the global market for this commodity is under immense pressure," minister Mohammed Abdelhafid Henni was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Chris Reese)

