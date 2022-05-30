World Markets

Algeria expects wheat output of 3.2 mln tonnes this season -minister

Lamine Chikhi Reuters
ALGIERS, May 30 (Reuters) - Algeria expects its wheat output to be at 3.2 million tonnes this season versus 2 million tonnes in 2021, Ennahar TV quoted the agriculture minister as saying on Monday.

The country has wheat reserves sufficient for the next 10 months, the minister told Ennahar TV, adding that it has imported 3 million tonnes so far and the imports are ongoing.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Leslie Adler)

