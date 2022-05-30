Algeria expects wheat output of 3.2 mln tonnes this season -minister
ALGIERS, May 30 (Reuters) - Algeria expects its wheat output to be at 3.2 million tonnes this season versus 2 million tonnes in 2021, Ennahar TV quoted the agriculture minister as saying on Monday.
The country has wheat reserves sufficient for the next 10 months, the minister told Ennahar TV, adding that it has imported 3 million tonnes so far and the imports are ongoing.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Leslie Adler)
((mahmoud.mourad@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsCommodities
Latest World Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- ANALYSIS-Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia's southern flank with Karabakh deal
- JPMorgan warns 10% of junk-rated emerging markets facing debt crises this year
- The Poorest Nations in the World: 5 Countries With the Lowest Per Capita Income
- Ancient massive 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile dug up in Argentina