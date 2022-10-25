Algeria expects hydrocarbon exports to reach $49.5 billion by 2022 end - TV

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Algeria expects hydrocarbon exports to reach $49.5 billion at the end of 2022, Ennahar TV reported on Tuesday, citing the country's finance minister Brahim Djamel Kessali.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.