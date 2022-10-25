World Markets

Algeria expects hydrocarbon exports to reach $49.5 billion by 2022 end - TV

Lilian Wagdy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Algeria expects hydrocarbon exports to reach $49.5 billion at the end of 2022, Ennahar TV reported on Tuesday, citing the country's finance minister Brahim Djamel Kessali. (Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne) ((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;)) nS8N30R02I

