Algeria continues talks on durum wheat tender - traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is still said to be in talks about a tender for durum wheat which closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Wednesday.

A decision on the tender was postponed on Tuesday and negotiations continue on Wednesday, traders said. No purchase has yet been reported, they said.

Shipment was sought in two periods in 2022 between Feb. 1-15 and Feb. 26-28.

