News & Insights

World Markets

Algeria continues talks in wheat purchase tender on Wednesday -traders

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

September 20, 2023 — 03:35 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

HAMBURG/PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to be continuing negotiations on Wednesday about buying milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

There was no clear consensus among traders about the volume purchased by Algeria so far, with some early Wednesday estimates at between 200,000 to 240,000 tonnes.

This was above trader estimates of the purchase of around 120,000 metric tons on Tuesday night.

Traders again on Wednesday reported purchases all at around $272 a metric ton cost and freight (c&f) included, the same as on Tuesday night.

The wheat is sought for shipment in three periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Nov. 16-30, Dec. 1-15 and Dec. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria does not release results of its tenders, and reports are based on trade estimates.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.