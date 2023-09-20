Algeria continues talks in wheat purchase tender on Wednesday -traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to be continuing negotiations on Wednesday about buying milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

There was no clear consensus among traders about the volume purchased by Algeria so far, with some early Wednesday estimates at between 200,000 to 240,000 tonnes.

This was above trader estimates of the purchase of around 120,000 metric tons on Tuesday night.

Traders again on Wednesday reported purchases all at around $272 a metric ton cost and freight (c&f) included, the same as on Tuesday night.

The wheat is sought for shipment in three periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Nov. 16-30, Dec. 1-15 and Dec. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria does not release results of its tenders, and reports are based on trade estimates.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris)

