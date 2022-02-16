Algeria buys wheat in tender, talks to continue on Thursday

Adds negotiations to continue on Thursday, first purchase small

HAMBURG/PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has started purchasing optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender, but negotiations have ended on Wednesday and will continue on Thursday, European traders said.

Initial estimates of purchase price were around $345.50 a tonne c&f, traders said. More detailed assessments of prices are expected later.

Volume initially bought was estimated to be a relatively small 60,000 tonnes but more purchases are seen possible when talks resume on Thursday. The first purchases were expected to be sourced from the Black Sea region.

Traders said they believed French wheat had been accepted as a possible source in Wednesday's tender after Algeria turned away from French supplies recently following political tension between the two countries.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France, but has been seeking to widen its sources of wheat supplies in recent tenders.

The wheat in the tender is sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: April 1-15 and April 16-30. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

In its last wheat tender on Jan. 26, the OAIC made a relatively minor purchase of 60,000 to 80,000 tonnes at around $375 a tonne c&f expected to be sourced from the Black Sea region after seeking shipment to two ports only.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

