Algeria buys wheat in tender for shipment to 2 ports -traders

Credit: REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

April 27, 2023 — 02:44 pm EDT

Written by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

HAMBURG/PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought milling wheat in an international tender on Thursday which sought limited shipment to two ports only, European traders said.

Purchases reported were around $295 a tonne cost and freight (c&f) included, they said. Purchases were also reported at $296.50 a tonne c&f.

No estimates of tonnes bought were initially available. The requirement in the tender to unload the wheat only in the ports of Mostaganem and/or Tenes in two port tenders from the OAIC generally signals that a relatively small purchase will be made, traders said.

The wheat was sought for shipment in several periods from the main supply regions including Europe: May 16-31, June 1-15, June 16-30, July 1-15 and July 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

