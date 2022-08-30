Algeria buys wheat in tender for shipment to 2 ports - traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has started buying milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday which sought limited shipment to two ports only, European traders said in initial assessments.

The purchase was expected to be sourced from Russia, although technically supplies are optional origin.

Initial purchases reported were around $364 to $365 a tonne cost and freight (c&f) included. No estimates of tonnes bought were initially available, the tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes.

The requirement to ship only to the Algerian ports of Mostaganem and or Tenes could indicate that only a small purchase is planned, traders said. More detailed assessments of prices and tonnage bought are expected later.

The wheat was sought for shipment in four periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Sept. 21-30, Oct. 1-10, Oct. 11-20 and Oct. 21-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France. Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris )

