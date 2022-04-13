Algeria buys wheat in tender for shipment to 2 ports only -traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has purchased optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender seeking shipment to two ports only, European traders said in initial assessments on Wednesday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes but the shipment to two ports generally indicates a relatively small purchase was planned, traders said.

First estimates of the volume bought were between 80,000 to 100,000 tonnes.

Initial estimates of purchase price were around $460 a tonne c&f, traders said. More detailed assessments of prices and tonnes bought are possible later.

The wheat was sought for shipment in several periods from the main supply regions including Europe: May 1-10, May 11-20, May 21-31, June 1-10, June 11-20 and June 21-30. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

The wheat should be unloaded in the two ports of Mostaganem and/or Tenes. Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.