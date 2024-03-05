Algeria buys milling wheat in tender, traders say

Adds tonnage and price estimates, expected origin comments from traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - Algerian state grains agency OAIC has bought milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in initial assessments.

Initial purchases reported were around $227.75 to $228 a metric ton, cost and freight (c&f) included, they said. Some traders put the lower end of the range at $227 a ton.

The tonnage bought was initially unclear. But trader estimates on Tuesday evening were of a large purchase of about 600,000 tons.

Algeria’s purchases are optional origin, but the Black Sea region including Russia was seen as the likely origin of the initial purchases.

The wheat is sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: June 1-15 and June 16-30. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France, but Russian exporters have been expanding strongly in the Algerian market. Reports reflect assessments from traders, and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

In its last wheat tender reported on Jan. 17, Algeria bought about 900,000 tons mostly at about $265.50 a ton c&f. European wheat futures hit 3-1/2-year lows on Tuesday largely on pressure from falling prices for wheat from Russia and other Black Sea exporters. GRA/EU

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Leslie Adler)

