Algeria buys milling wheat in tender -traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has purchased optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in initial assessments.

Initial unconfirmed estimates of volumes bought were around 400,000 tonnes. More details are expected later.

Initial estimates of purchase price were around $297.50 and $298 a tonne c&f, traders said. More detailed assessments of prices are also expected later.

The wheat was sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Aug. 1-15 and Aug. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is between July 1-15 and July 16-31.

Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris )

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.