Algeria buys milling wheat in tender - traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has purchased optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

Initial estimates of purchase price were around $316.50 a tonne c&f, four traders said. More detailed assessments of prices are expected later.

Initial assessments were of a relatively small tonnage purchased because of high prices in international markets.

Unconfirmed estimates of initial volumes bought were around 200,000 tonnes. More details are expected later.

The wheat was sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: June 1-15 and June 16-30. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is between May 1-15 and May 16-31.

Algeria does not release the results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz in Paris)

