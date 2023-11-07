Algeria buys milling wheat in tender -traders

Raises lowest estimate of the purchase to 180,000 metric tons

HAMBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Algerian state grains agency OAIC has bought milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

Purchases reported were all around $266 a metric ton, cost and freight (c&f) included, they said.

The tonnage bought was initially unclear, although some traders spoke of at least 180,000 metric tons purchased with sources expected to include the Black Sea region.

Some market estimates of the purchase volume on Tuesday evening reached up to several hundred thousand tonnes, but there were no precise details.

The wheat was sought for shipment in three periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Dec. 16-30, 2023, and in 2024 from Jan 1-15 and Jan. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates; further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

