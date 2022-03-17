Algeria buys feed barley in tender - traders

Adds volume estimate in second paragraph

HAMBURG, March 17 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency OAIC is believed to have purchased animal feed barley from optional origins in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

The volume purchased was unclear, but estimates were about 200,000 tonnes. The tender had sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes for shipment in two periods: April 1-15 and April 16-30.

It was thought to have been purchased at around $470 a tonne c&f, according to trader estimates.

Although origin was optional, traders expected the barley to be sourced from France, Romania and Bulgaria. The OAIC does not publish details of its tenders and reported results are based on trade estimates.

