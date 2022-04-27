Algeria buys durum wheat in tender - traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased between 230,000 to 250,000 tonnes of durum wheat in a tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Wednesday.

Mexico expected to be a main origin. More details are possible later.

Traders initially estimated prices at around $570 a tonne c&f for shipment in large panama bulk carriers and about $590 a tonne for shipment in smaller handysized vessels. More details are also possible later.

Shipment was sought in three periods between May 16-31, June 1-15 and June 16-30. Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders and purchase reports are based on trade assessments.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris)

