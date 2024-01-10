Algeria buys durum wheat in international tender -traders

Adds additional price estimates, changes dateline

HAMBURG/PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Algerian state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased durum wheat in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The tonnage bought was unclear.

The purchase was said to include at least three to four handymax shipments of Canadian durum plus one handymax shipment each of Mexican and Australian. Some traders said there could be larger panamax shipments.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 metric tons.

Traders initially estimated prices at around $450 a ton c&f for larger panamax shipments and about $463 to $465 a ton c&f for smaller handymax shipments.

Some trade estimates went up to $470 to $475 for handymax shipments from Canada and Australia, while $455 was spoken of for Mexican.

Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders, reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Shipment was sought in four periods: Feb. 1-15, Feb. 16-29, March 1-15 and March 16-31.

Tunisia on Wednesday also bought 50,000 tons of durum in a tender at $446.97 and $448.73 a ton c&f.

