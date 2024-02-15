News & Insights

Algeria buys corn around $230/T, no soymeal purchase seen, say traders

February 15, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

HAMBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought corn at around $230 per metric ton, cost and freight (c&f) included, in an international tender, European traders said on Thursday.

ONAB was not thought to have made any purchase in another tender seeking soymeal, the traders said.

