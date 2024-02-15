Algeria buys corn around $230/T, no soymeal purchase seen, say traders

HAMBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought corn at around $230 per metric ton, cost and freight (c&f) included, in an international tender, European traders said on Thursday.

ONAB was not thought to have made any purchase in another tender seeking soymeal, the traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.