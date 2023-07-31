Algeria buys at least 590,000 T milling wheat in tender - traders

Adds details

HAMBURG/PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has bought at least 590,000 metric tons of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Monday, European traders said in initial assessments.

Initial purchases reported were around $276 a metric ton cost and freight (c&f) included, they said.

First estimates of volumes bought were at least 590,000 metric tons with some estimates up to 800,000 metric tons.

Traders said Black Sea region wheat, especially Russian, Romanian and Bulgaria wheat was expected to be largely supplied in the tender although Algeria’s purchases are optional origin.

"I would bet on the purchase being sourced from the Black Sea only," one trader said. "I do not think the west EU has a realistic chance of being a supplier as Black Sea prices are so low."

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

The wheat was sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Oct. 1-15 and Oct. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates. Algeria is a vital customer for EU wheat, especially from France, but Russian grain has been aggressively expanding its presence in the Algerian market recently.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris, editing by David Evans)

