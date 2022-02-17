Algeria buys at least 120,000 wheat in tender, talks go on -traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased at least 120,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

Negotiations in the tender will continue on Thursday but have been made more difficult after Egypt’s state buyer GASC announced a wheat purchased tender on Wednesday evening, with price offers also to be submitted on Thursday. GRA/TEND

Early estimates on Thursday of the purchase prices Algeria’s tender were between $346 to $345.50 a tonne c&f, traders said. More detailed assessments of prices and tonnage bought are expected later.

The first purchases were expected to be sourced from the Black Sea region.

Traders said they believed French wheat had been accepted as a possible source in the tender after Algeria turned away from French supplies recently following political tension between the two countries.

The wheat is sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: April 1-15 and April 16-30. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris)

