Algeria buys around 500,000 tonnes milling wheat in tender - traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has started buying milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Wednesday with about 500,000 tonnes believed to have been purchased, European traders said in initial assessments.

The precise tonnage bought was initially unclear. But initial trader talk was of at least 500,000 tonnes with some estimates up to 600,000 tonnes.

Initial purchases reported were around $276 to $276.50 a tonne cost and freight (c&f) included, they said. There was market talk of trades below this level at 273.50 a tonne c&f.

More detailed assessments prices and tonnage bought are expected later.

The wheat was sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: July 1-15 and July 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates. Algeria is a vital customer for EU wheat, especially from France.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris )

