Algeria buys around 400,000 to 450,000 T durum wheat in tender - traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased about 400,000 to 450,000 tonnes of durum wheat in an international tender, European traders said on Thursday.

It was suspected to be sourced from Mexico and Canada. Some estimates said about half each from each origin.

Traders initially estimated the Mexican prices at around $412 and $413 a tonne cost and freight (C&F) for consignments in large panamax-sized bulk carriers and around $422 to $423 a tonne C&F for smaller handy-sized ships from Mexico.

Traders initially estimated the Canadian prices at around $423 and $424 a tonne C&F for consignments in large panamax-sized bulk carriers and around $430 a tonne C&F for smaller handy-sized ships from Canada.

Some purchases were made on Wednesday evening and some on Thursday. It is believed the tender is now over.

Shipment was sought in four periods between May 1-15, May 16-31, June 1-15 and June 16-30.

Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders and results reported are based on trader assessments. More detailed estimates of prices and volume are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris)

