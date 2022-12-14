Algeria buys about 500,000 tonnes wheat in tender -traders

Raises estimated total to about 500,000 tonnes, adds price and origin comments

HAMBURG/PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has bought about 500,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders estimated.

Initial purchases reported were around $348 to $349 a tonne cost and freight (c&f) included, they said.

Most traders put the purchase at about 500,000 tonnes, with estimates ranging from 480,000 to 520,000 tonnes.

The wheat is of optional origin, but traders said they expect most to be sourced from the Black Sea region and some from the European Union. Suppliers are expected to include Russia, Bulgaria and France.

More detailed assessments prices and tonnage bought are still possible later.

The wheat is sought for shipment in two periods in 2023 from the main supply regions including Europe: Feb. 1-15 and Feb. 16-28. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France. Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Richard Chang)

