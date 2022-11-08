Algeria buys about 400,000 tonnes wheat in tender - traders

Adds estimate of 400,000 tonnes bought, detail on price range, possible French element in sale

HAMBURG/PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has bought about 400,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in initial assessments.

Initial purchases reported were around $367 to $368 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, they said.

Some estimates of the highest price were at $368.50 a tonne c&f.

More detailed estimates of prices and tonnes bought are still possible. Some traders said more than 400,000 tonnes may have been purchased.

"I think a big part of the purchase, perhaps the majority, will come from Russia judging from the price and shipping costs," one trader said.

But some traders said they believed a small part of the volume could be sourced from France.

The wheat is sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe, from Dec. 1-15 and Dec. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France. Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

Major importer Egypt on Monday cancelled an international wheat purchase tender after asking suppliers to cut their price offers to $360 c&f in negotiations for wheat from any origins, with traders declining the request.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Jan Harvey and Richard Chang)

