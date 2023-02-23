World Markets

Algeria buys about 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes corn in tender - traders

February 23, 2023 — 07:23 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought about 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from Argentina in an international tender for the same volume which closed on Wednesday, European traders said in assessments of the purchase on Thursday.

It was believed to have been purchased at around $342 to $346 a tonne c&f.

The corn was sought for shipment by April 10. Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

