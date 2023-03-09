Algeria buys about 200,000 T durum wheat in tender -traders

Updates total to around 200,000 tonnes, adds price detail

HAMBURG, March 9 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased durum wheat in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

The precise volume bought was unclear. Initial estimates were around 200,000 tonnes or slightly lower.

Traders initially estimated prices at around $440 to $442 a tonne C&F for consignments in large panamax-sized bulk carriers and around or slightly below $449 a tonne C&F for smaller handy-sized ships.

Shipment was sought in two periods between April 1-15 and April 16-30.

Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders and results reported are based on trader assessments. More detailed estimates of prices and volume are still possible later.

Tunisia's state grains agency also purchased about 100,000 tonnes of durum in an international tender on Wednesday at the lowest price of $455.89 a tonne C&F. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris, Editing by Himani Sarkar)

