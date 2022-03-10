Algeria buys 600,000T to 700,000 T of wheat, big French share seen -traders

Adds expectations of large French share, change in tender conditions, details

HAMBURG/PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC purchased about 600,000 tonnes to 700,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in a tender, with French supplies expected to make up a large share, European traders said in assessments on Thursday.

The range in Wednesday's tender exceeded initial estimates of about 500,000 tonnes, with one trader saying more than 700,000 tonnes was purchased.

More detailed estimates are possible later. Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on traders' assessments. Estimates of the purchase price were still around $485 a tonne C&F, similar to those made on Wednesday.

"This is a very high price and for me creates a new benchmark reflecting the tightness in world wheat supplies following the Ukraine crisis," said one trader.

In the previous soft wheat tender reported on Feb. 17, Algeria bought about 700,000 tonnes, largely at prices ranging from $345.50 to $346.50 a tonne C&F.

Wheat prices have since surged to 14-year highs in Chicago and an all-time record in Paris following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow terms a "special operation". GRA/GRA/EU

As the invasion and resulting Western sanctions against Moscow have stalled exports from Black Sea exporting nations, importers have been seeking alternatives.

The squeeze is thought to have prompted OAIC to turn back to French supplies.

Diplomatic tension between Algiers and Paris, a French harvest of mixed quality and the agency's push to source more Black Sea wheat had caused a sharp drop in French sales this season to Algeria.

Last week, traders said Algeria would allow French wheat imports in March because of disruption to Black Sea shipments, overturning a recent exclusion of French supplies.

In the latest tender, traders said French wheat had been accepted and quality terms adapted by OAIC, fuelling hopes for most of the optional-origin purchase to be sourced from France.

The agency was reportedly ready to accept wheat with test weights - a measure of flour yield - of 76 kilos per hectolitre, with a tolerance down to 75 kg/hl, compared to a usual range of 78 to 77, they said.

Argentine and Romanian wheat were also seen as possible origins to fill some of the order, traders added.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.