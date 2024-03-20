Algeria buys 100,000 to 200,000 T durum wheat, traders say

Changes upper end of purchase estimate from 150,000 to 200,000 tons, adds price estimates in paragraph three

HAMBURG, March 20 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased durum wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The precise volume bought was unclear but estimates were of a relatively small purchase of between 100,000 to 200,000 metric tons.

The tender had sought a nominal 50,000 tons. Prices were not clear but initial trader estimates ranged between $390 and $395 a ton cost and freight.

Shipment was sought in two periods: April 1-15 and April 16-30.

Algeria was apparently awaiting the new durum crop in Mexico to arrive which importers hope could depress prices in the current tight durum market, they said. Algeria is also expecting Turkey to issue a new durum export tender soon.

Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders and results reported are based on trader assessments. More detailed estimates of prices and volume are still possible later.

In its last reported durum tender on Jan. 10, Algeria bought supplies from Canada, Mexico and Australia.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

