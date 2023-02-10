Algeria bought wheat in tender for shipment to 2 ports -traders

Adds volume, further estimate of main tender purchase

HAMBURG/PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Algerian state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought milling wheat in an international tender this week which sought limited shipment to two ports only, European traders said on Friday.

Purchases reported were around $338 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, and initial assessments put the volume at around 45,000 tonnes, thought to be for March shipment, traders said.

Algeria buys wheat on an optional-origin basis, which means the seller has until shipment to choose where to source the grain, but traders believed the wheat would come from the Black Sea region, possibly from Russia or European Union members Romania and Bulgaria.

In a separate tender for large-volume shipments this week, traders estimated that OAIC bought around 360,000 to 390,000 tonnes of milling wheat at between $329 and $332 a tonne c&f, with much of the purchase expected to be sourced from Russia.

Some traders said the purchase may have reached 450,000 tonnes.

OAIC does not release details of its tenders and further trade estimates of results are possible.

This week's tenders by Algeria, traditionally the leading export market for EU wheat, have highlighted recent competition from Russia. However, signs of an escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine and uncertainty over a wartime grain export agreement between the two countries have raised doubts about Black Sea trade going forward. GRA/EU

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris)

