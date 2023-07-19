News & Insights

World Markets

Algeria bought South American corn in tender, volume unclear - traders

July 19, 2023 — 05:20 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought an unclear volume of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from Argentina or Brazil in an international tender for up to 240,000 metric tons which closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Wednesday.

Initial estimates put the volume bought at between 40,000 to 80,000 metric tons.

It was believed to have been bought at around $250 a metric ton c&f with the purchase believed to involve one or two consignments for spot shipment positions in July and August.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.