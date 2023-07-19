Algeria bought South American corn in tender, volume unclear

Adds detail, shipment details from paragraph five

HAMBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought an unknown volume of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from Argentina or Brazil in an international tender for up to 240,000 metric tons which closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Wednesday.

Initial estimates put the volume bought at between 40,000 to 80,000 metric tons.

It was believed to have been bought at around $250 a metric ton c&f with the purchase believed to involve one or two consignments for spot shipment positions in July and August.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

The corn was sought in six 40,000 metric ton consignments sourced only from Argentina or Brazil.

But prices offered were regarded as high following a sharp rise in Chicago corn futures this week after Russia withdrew from Ukraine's safe shipping agreement with air strikes made on the Ukrainian grain port of Odesa. Only a relatively small purchase was believed to have been made, traders said. GRA/

Two consignments were sought for prompt shipment, one between July 20-Aug. 5 and one between July 25-Aug. 10. The others were sought for shipment between Aug. 1-15, Aug. 5-20, Aug. 10-25 and Aug. 15-31.

In its last reported corn tender on June 23, ONAB was believed to have bought an unknown volume expected to be sourced from Argentina after seeking offers for up to 120,000 metric tons.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.